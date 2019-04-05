What just happened? The 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) game awards took place last night, marking yet another ceremony where God of War dominated proceedings and walked away with the coveted Game of the Year award. Red Dead Redemption 2, usually its main rival at these events, won nothing.

PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War had ten nominations at the Baftas, more than any other game. It took home five awards: Best Game, Narrative, Audio Achievement, Music, and Performer.

Red Dead Redemption 2, many people’s favorite title from last year, had been nominated in six categories, but failed to win in any. Return of the Obra Dinn, which also had six nominations, won best artistic achievement and game design.

In the new Evolving Game category, which covers ongoing games and games as a service, Fortnite came out top, though it’s worth noting that Apex Legends missed the cut-off date to be nominated.

One surprise was in the Multiplayer category, which was won by A Way Out. While I quite enjoyed playing the game’s split-screen co-op mode with a friend, it certainly has its issues. It’s certainly hard to imagine many arguing that A Way Out is a better multiplayer game than nominees Battlefield V, Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Overcooked 2.

Nintendo's Labo construction platform, which lets Switch owners build their own cardboard peripherals for controlling mini-games, won two awards: Best Family Game and Game Innovation.

God of War swept the boards at the Dice awards, too, where it won nine categories, including game of the year. It also won GotY at GDC 2019.

Full list of nominees and winners:

Artistic Achievement

“Detroit: Become Human” Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

“God of War” Development Team – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

WINNER: “Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Audio Achievement

“Battlefield V” Development Team – EA Dice/Electronic Arts

“Detroit: Become Human” Guillaume de Fondaumière, David Cage, John O’Brien – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

WINNER: “God of War” Mike Niederquell, Todd Piperi, Leilani Ramirez – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Paul Mudra, Phillip Kovats, Dwight Okahara – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

“Tetris Effect” Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida – Monstars Inc. and Resonair/Enhance, Inc.

Best Game

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” Development Team – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft

“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.

WINNER: “God of War” Cory Barlog, Yumi Yang, Shannon Studstill – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

British Game

“11-11: Memories Retold” Dan Efergan, Bram Ttwheam, George Rowe – Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

WINNER: “Forza Horizon 4” Development Team – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

“Red Dead Redemption 2” Development Team – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

“The Room: Old Sins” Development Team – Fireproof Games/ Fireproof Games

“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team 17/ Team 17

“Two Point Hospital” Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA

Debut Game

“Beat Saber” Development Team – Beat Games/Beat Games

“Cultist Simulator” Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle

“Donut County” Ben Esposito – Ben Espositio/Annapurna Interactive

“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

WINNER: “Yoku’s Island Express” Development Team – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Evolving Game

“Destiny 2: Forsaken” Development Team – Bungie/Activision

“Elite Dangerous: Beyond” Development Team – Frontier/Frontier

WINNER: “Fortnite” Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

“Overwatch” Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

“Sea of Thieves” Development Team – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Family

“Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles” Pete Gomer, Dan Crossley, Nicholas Ricks – TT Games/WB Games

WINNER: Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team17/Team17

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! And Let’s Go, Eevee! Development Team – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company and Nintendo

“Super Mario Party” Development Team – NDCube/Nintendo

“Yoku’s Island Express” Development Team – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Game Beyond Entertainment

“11-11: Memories Retold” Yoan Fanise, Dan Efergan, Lionel Lovisa – Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment

“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.

“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

“Life is Strange 2” Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet – DONTNOD Entertainment/Square Enix

WINNER: “My Child Lebensborn” Development Team – Sarepta Studio AS/Teknopilot AS, Sarepta Studio AS

Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Game Design

“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.

“God of War” Development Team – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Into the Breach” Justin Ma, Matthew Davis – Subset Games/Subset Games

“Minit” Development Team – JW, Kitty, Jukio, and Dom/Devolver Digital

WINNER: “Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Game Innovation

“Astro Bot: Rescue Mission” Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Celeste” Development Team – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.

“Cultist Simulator” Alexis Kennedy, Lottie Bevan – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle

“Moss” Development Team – Polyarc/Polyarc

WINNER: Nintendo Labo Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Mobile Game

“Alto’s Odyssey” Development Team – Team Alto/Snowman

“Brawl Stars” Development Team – Supercell/Supercell

“Donut County” Ben Esposito – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive

WINNER: “Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

“Reigns: Game of Thrones” François Alliot, Tamara Alliot, Arnaud De Bock – Nerial/Devolver Digital

“The Room: Old Sins” Development Team – Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games

Multiplayer

WINNER: “A Way Out” Development Team – Hazelight/EA Originals

“Battlefield V” Development Team – EA DICE/Electronic Arts

“Overcooked 2” Development Team – Ghost Town Games & Team 17/Team 17

“Sea of Thieves” Development Team – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios

“Super Mario Party” Development Team – NDCube/Nintendo

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Development Team – Nintendo, Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd/Nintendo

Music

“Celeste” Lena Raine – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc.

“Far Cry 5” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

WINNER: “God of War” Bear McCreary, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Gris” Development Team – Nomada Studios/Devolver Digitial

“Tetris Effect” Hydelic, Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida – Monstars Inc. and Resonair/Enhance, Inc.

Narrative

“Florence” Writing Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

“Frostpunk” Writing Team – 11 Bit Studios/11 Bit Studios

WINNER: “God of War” Cory Barlog, Matt Sophos, Richard Zangrande Gaubert – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Red Dead Redemption 2” Dan Houser, Rupert Humphries, Michael Unsworth – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

Original Property

“Dead Cells” Development Team – Motion Twin/Motion Twin

“Florence” Development Team – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

WINNER: “Into the Breach” Development Team – Subset Games/Subset Games

“Moss” Development Team – Polyarc/Polyarc

“Return of the Obra Dinn” Lucas Pope – Lucas Pope/3909

“Subnautica” Development Team – Unknown Worlds Entertainment/Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Performer

CHRISTOPHER JUDGE as Kratos in “God of War”

DANIELLE BISUTTI as Freya in “God of War”

WINNER: JEREMY DAVIES as The Stranger in “God of War”

MELISSANTHI MAHUT as Kassandra of Sparta in “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”

ROGER CLARK as Arthur Morgan in “Red Dead Redemption 2”

SUNNY SULJIC as Atreus in “God of War”

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)

“Brawl Stars” – Supercell/Supercell

“Clash Royale” – Supercell/Supercell

“Fortnite” – Epic Games/Epic Games

WINNER: “Old School Runescape” – Jagex/Jagex

“Pokémon Go” – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo

“Roblox” – Roblox Corporation/Roblox Corporation