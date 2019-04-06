Highly anticipated: The snazziest member of the Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up launched in South Korea yesterday to celebrate the arrival of the country’s 5G network. In addition to all-important network speed tests, various first impression accounts have revealed that there’s much more to the phone than just faster network speeds.

While the S10 5G might embody the same design language as its smaller siblings, it stands out in a few ways beyond the 5G logo printed on the back. For starters, everything is bigger, including a massive 6.7” screen that makes the whole body nearly 20 percent larger than that of the S10 as well as the front camera cut out and the battery. While an increase to 4500mAh is substantial, 5G will suck up most of that extra juice.

The phone gets one extra rear camera compared to the S10 - a Time Of Flight (TOF) depth sensor which is supposed to help with Augmented Reality, bokeh/background blur, and low light photography. The same features are mirrored on the front where the 8MP camera depth sensor in the cut out on the S10+ is replaced by a superior TOF depth sensor.

The Huawei P30 Pro uses TOF very similarly and successfully, so the S10 5G has a lot of potential in the camera department.

Rounding out the rest of the new features includes Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 that doubles storage speed from the S10 which uses UFS 2.1. Samsung claims they can reach up to 2,100MB/s read and 410MB/s write speeds, though those have yet to be tested. It also increases the charging rate to 25W from 15W. It’s available in black, white and a new gold color but that may change for global markets.

Galaxy S10 5G:

Fingerprint recognition and power button position become high

The metal frame on the side of the fuselage is very narrow and is almost occupied by the back.

Realize video real-time blur and measure the length and area of objects, thanks to ToF pic.twitter.com/h0reJTUBgl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 5, 2019

When it comes to 5G itself the whole situation is a bit… disappointing.

Indoors, Nikkei reports it can achieve speeds of up to 193Mbps, four times faster than an S9’s 47Mbps. Outdoors, though, it could reach 430Mbps. “When downloading a popular 1.9 gigabyte game, 4G finished the task in 6 minutes and 28 seconds. 5G did so in just 1 minute and 51 seconds. That is faster, but it is a far cry from the claims that 5G would be 20 times faster.”

According to a Bloomberg report backed up by reliable leaker Evan Blass, pre-orders for the S10 5G will open on April 18 and it will hit stores on May 16, with the rest of the world following shortly after. Converting the South Korean prices to US dollars (Samsung keeps the prices pretty much identical between the two countries) suggests the 256GB version will cost $1,230 and the 512GB version will command $1,350.