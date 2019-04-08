Apparel company Coalatree converts coffee grounds and plastic bottles into usable fabric
The result is the 'Evolution Hoodie'By Cohen Coberly
Science has brought us thousands of fantastic technological advancements over the years, many of which have improved or extended our lives. However, not every tech project has to promise a major jump forward to be worth examining.
Eco-friendly apparel company Coalatree's latest project is a great example of that - the company's engineers have been working on a technological process that allows them to turn trashed coffee grounds and recycled plastic bottles into a usable fabric.
Coalatree accomplishes this task by grinding up said coffee grounds into microscopic particles and then combining those particles with melted plastic bottles. When spun together using Coalatree's as-of-yet unknown tech, the end result is a soft fleece material.
We've reached out to Coalatree for further details regarding how this process works, and we'll update this article if we receive a response.
For now, Coalatree is using their "revolutionary" new material to create comfortable-looking "Evolution Hoodies," which have launched on Kickstarter with a $50,000 funding goal. As of writing, the project has already raised over $409,000.
Coalatree says the Evolution Hoodie is "featherweight," moisture-wicking, and quick-drying; properties that come as a result of its unique construction. If it happens to be a bit too warm outside to justify wearing a hoodie, you can easily convert it into a zip-up travel pillow with built-in pouches for storage.
If the Evolution Hoodie sounds like your cup of tea (or coffee), you can "pre-order" one for yourself on Kickstarter. For now, the "Earlybird" price for one of these hoodies is $62, but there are only 29 of those left (out of 2,750). Once they run out, the price goes up to $69.
Regardless of which tier you back the project at, the first hoodies will begin shipping this September.