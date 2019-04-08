Science has brought us thousands of fantastic technological advancements over the years, many of which have improved or extended our lives. However, not every tech project has to promise a major jump forward to be worth examining.

Eco-friendly apparel company Coalatree's latest project is a great example of that - the company's engineers have been working on a technological process that allows them to turn trashed coffee grounds and recycled plastic bottles into a usable fabric.

Coalatree accomplishes this task by grinding up said coffee grounds into microscopic particles and then combining those particles with melted plastic bottles. When spun together using Coalatree's as-of-yet unknown tech, the end result is a soft fleece material.

We've reached out to Coalatree for further details regarding how this process works, and we'll update this article if we receive a response.

For now, Coalatree is using their "revolutionary" new material to create comfortable-looking "Evolution Hoodies," which have launched on Kickstarter with a $50,000 funding goal. As of writing, the project has already raised over $409,000.

Coalatree says the Evolution Hoodie is "featherweight," moisture-wicking, and quick-drying; properties that come as a result of its unique construction. If it happens to be a bit too warm outside to justify wearing a hoodie, you can easily convert it into a zip-up travel pillow with built-in pouches for storage.

If the Evolution Hoodie sounds like your cup of tea (or coffee), you can "pre-order" one for yourself on Kickstarter. For now, the "Earlybird" price for one of these hoodies is $62, but there are only 29 of those left (out of 2,750). Once they run out, the price goes up to $69.

Regardless of which tier you back the project at, the first hoodies will begin shipping this September.