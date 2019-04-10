In context: Intel continues to move forward with its focus on data-centric computing and big data. Intel has enjoyed a long partnership with Google Cloud in the past, and that partnership continues to bear new fruit. Intel's newly announced Cascade Lake Xeons and Optane DC Persistent Memory DIMMs will find a home in powering Google's Anthos and Google Cloud virtual machines. Both companies are looking to accelerate the deployment of the hybrid cloud and carve out market share as hybrid and multi-cloud environments become the new norm in the cloud.

At its Cloud Next '19 event, Google announced Anthos, which was previously known as Google Cloud Services Platform while in beta. Anthos represents Google's foray into the emerging hybrid cloud market, and joining in that venture will be Intel, who also announced it would be partnering with Google to collaborate on Anthos.

Intel's new focus certainly lends itself to Google's hybrid and multi-cloud ambitions, and cloud computing is just one of the many markets in which Intel's tendrils extend to. The hybrid cloud market is forecast to hit $97.64 billion by 2023, up from almost $45 billion last year. It's no surprise that Google and Intel want a piece of the pie and to compete with key players like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

For its part, Intel will be providing the hardware powering Google's Anthos instances, as well as new Google Cloud virtual machines. Google will be among the first to adopt Intel's newly minted second generation Xeon Scalable Processor family, also known as Cascade Lake. Google will also deploy Intel's recently announced Optane DC Persistent Memory, with virtual machines configured with 7TB of memory for strenuous in-memory workloads.

Intel will offer the production design as an Intel Select Solution, available to partners and as a development platform. Solutions based on Intel's reference design should be out later this year, while Anthos is generally available.

“Google and Intel enjoy a long-standing partnership focused on delivering infrastructure innovation to customers,” said Urs Hölzle, senior vice president of Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud. “Data center environments today are complex, and hardware and software infrastructure is not ‘one size fits all.’ Our ability to collaborate with Intel and take advantage of their technology and product innovation to deliver Anthos solutions ensures that our customers can run their applications in the way that best suits them.”

Equipping Google Cloud with Cascade Lake CPUs and Optane DC Persistent memory will certainly prove a lucrative venture for Intel.