What just happened? AMD and Intel have been fighting for processor supremacy for years, and Intel's latest blow to its competitor has finally been unveiled. The company today announced its Cascade Lake-based Xeon Platinum 9200 processor line-up, designed primarily for high-end server usage and deep learning applications.

For those purposes, the processors will likely go above and beyond in terms of performance (though we'll need to perform our own benchmarks to be certain).

Even the lowest-end chip, the 9221, has 32 cores, 64 threads, a 2.1GHz base clock speed, a 71.5MB cache, and a TDP of 250W. On the high end, those first two numbers double; with the Xeon Platinum 9282 boasting 56 cores, 112 threads, base clock speeds of around 2.6GHz, a 77Mb cache, and a TDP of 400W.

Filling out the mid-range, we have the 9242 and the 9222. The former contains 48 cores and 96 threads, with a 71.5Mb cache, a 2.3GHz base clock speed, and a 350W TDP. The latter, on the other hand, is virtually identical to the 9221 - the only notable difference is its clock speed, which comes in at 2.3GHz by default.

All of the chips in Intel's new Xeon Scalable line-up will include support for lightning-fast Optane storage, as well as improved hardware-based protections against Spectre and Meltdown attacks, according to Anandtech.

We don't know exactly how much these new pieces of silicon will run you, but based on the pricing of Intel's previous datacenter processors, you can expect these devices to be well out of reach of even the most hardcore PC enthusiasts.