In brief: Some people might find its unforgiving learning curve a bit too much, but that hasn’t stopped Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice from becoming an incredible success. Publisher Activision has now revealed that the game sold a massive 2 million copies in just 10 days.

Activision announced the incredible stat in a post on the company website. Those 2 million units cover the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms, and includes both digital and physical sales.

It was also noted that Sekiro has a ‘Must-Play’ rating on Metacritic, something only one percent of all games achieve each year, and that on launch day it was the top-viewed game on Twitch, with over 631 million minutes watched on the streaming platform over the launch weekend.

“The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far. The game has performed well on all platforms including PC and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge,” said Michelle Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision.

The announcement follows news that Sekiro had the best Steam launch of the year, boasting 108,000 concurrent players in its first 24 hours.

Much like FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games, Sekiro can test the limits of players’ patience. There’s now a mod available that adds a slew of graphical options to the PC version while introducing an easier/cheat mode. Don’t mention using it on Twitter, though; else you might be subjected to the ‘you cheated not only the game’ meme.

