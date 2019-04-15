Something to look forward to: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference has historically given us our first look at the next version of iOS and this year is expected to be no different. Whereas previous iterations have focused largely on performance enhancements, iOS 13 will reportedly introduce a number of usability improvements.

Sources familiar with the mobile operating system’s development tell 9to5Mac that the long-awaited Dark Mode will finally make its debut in iOS 13. Additionally, iOS 13 on the iPad will allow apps to have multiple windows.

Each window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely, similar to what an open-source project called “PanelKit” could do.

iOS 13 will also introduce a proper undo gesture for iPad. To activate it, you’ll use a three-finger tap on the keyboard area. From there, sliding left or right will enable undo and redo functionality, respectively.

Safari on the iPad, meanwhile, will automatically load the desktop version of a website when appropriate, eliminating a common issue in which websites render an iPhone version on the iPad’s larger screen.

Elsewhere, the Mail app will be getting the ability to organize messages into searchable categories. Additionally, users will be able to funnel messages into a “read later” queue, a feature commonly found in third-party e-mail apps.

There’s also a new volume HUD in the works as well as better multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, additional in-app printing controls, a redesigned Reminders app and improved “Hey Siri” rejection for common false triggers.

Apple’s 2019 WWDC gets under way on June 3. The public launch of the stable version of iOS 13 isn’t expected until sometime in September to coincide with the arrival of new iPhone models.