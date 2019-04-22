Trying to find something useful to gift your friend, relative, or colleague? Given the overwhelming number of possibilities, finding a perfect gift can indeed prove difficult, so how about something uniquely techie? Take advantage of PureVPN’s Buy One Gift One (B1G1) deal today, and gift a monthly account to anyone of your choice free of charge. The offer is available for a limited time only.

Gift a Free Monthly Account with PureVPN!

So, what does this deal from PureVPN entail and how does it work? To avail it, you need to be an existing or new PureVPN user. Purchase any of PureVPN’s premium plans – starts at $2.88 per month on the 2-year plan – or choose 1 month, 3 months, or 1 year plans.

Next, simply visit the Member Area and log in. Once there, scroll down a little and click the “Send Invite Now” button.

Then, enter the invitee’s name and email address. After filling out this information, click the “Send Free Monthly Account” button. Upon accepting the invite, your loved one will get complete access to PureVPN’s network and features for 30 days.

Why Choose a VPN as a Gift?

Everybody needs a virtual private network (VPN) in this day and age, and it’s more important than ever for people who travel a lot or work in public spaces. With a VPN, users can access the Internet via an encrypted “tunnel” – this keeps ISPs, governments, and other entities from keeping an eye on their online activities.

Here are just a few of the many benefits your loved one can enjoy if you invite them for a free monthly account from PureVPN:

Anonymous Browsing

When you use a VPN, you’re able to browse the web anonymously. Your location is concealed with a virtual one, enabling you to use the Internet without leaving any digital footprints behind.

Public Wi-Fi can be found everywhere, and while it allows us to enjoy Internet access on the go, these networks leave your private data vulnerable to hackers. A VPN will encrypt all traffic from end-to-end for your peace of mind.

If you want to purchase, let’s say, flight tickets for less money, then a VPN can help! These websites use your IP address to see where you’re located, and then determine the prices you will be offered. Using a VPN, you can switch between servers to purchase from the cheapest location.

Are you facing roadblocks in accessing certain websites or content from your region? You can change your virtual location to access your favorite sites and enjoy your preferred music, sports, and TV shows. With PureVPN's dedicated IP VPN addon, you can enjoy ultra-fast streaming experience.

The Best VPN Around!

PureVPN is the most complete VPN service that offers a unique set of features, making it stand out from the rest of the competition. Here are a few highlights:

Massive Global Network – PureVPN boasts one of the largest networks that comprise of more than 2000 self-engineered and optimized servers and over 300,000 anonymous IPs in 141 countries across the world.

AES 256-Bit Encryption – To keep your personal data safe from prying entities, PureVPN employs military-grade encryption on all of its connections. This standard is used by many governments and intelligence agencies.

Multiple Protocol Support – For a more personalized experience, PureVPN allows users to choose the VPN protocol they want to use. From PPTP and L2TP to OpenVPN and IKEv2; they support it all!

Fastest VPN Speeds – A VPN usually impacts your Internet speed by some degree, but PureVPN has workarounds in place for this. So, it doesn’t matter when you connect, you’ll always get blazing-fast speeds while browsing, downloading, or streaming.

So, what’s the wait up? Take advantage of PureVPN’s Buy One Gift One (B1G1) deal today

