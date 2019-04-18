The big picture: Apple's 2019 family of iPhones will get camera upgrades across the board - both on the front and back - according to one well-known analyst. Now, if Apple can just address that hideous camera bump we've seen in renders of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max before the devices enter production...

Revered TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest research note (via MacRumors) said he believes all three 2019 iPhone models will feature a single 12-megapixel front-facing camera, replacing the 7-megapixel shooter found on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, Kuo added, will ship with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays, respectively. The rear-mounted triple camera system on these phones will consist of a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel super wide-angle lens from Sony.

What’s more, Kuo said the super wide-angle lens and the front lens on the next iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will utilize a black lens coating that’ll make their presence far less obvious. A similar rumor regarding this coating technology first surfaced late last year.

The 6.1-inch LCD model, meanwhile, will likely have a dual rear-facing camera although Kuo didn’t provide any detailed specifications. The current-gen iPhone XR only has a single rear-mounted camera lens.

Renders of Apple’s rear-facing triple camera system recently hit the web and the feedback hasn’t exactly been positive. It’s possible that the design will change before the final product enters mass production; if not, those hoping for a return to flush-mounted rear cameras are in for a rude awakening.

Lead image courtesy hurricanehank via Shutterstock. Second image courtesy @OnLeaks