Facepalm: It has been four years since Apple's butterfly keyboards first began having problems. So far Apple has denied the problem, been sued over it, started a repair program, added a silicone membrane, and has apologized for the headache. Now it is prioritizing keyboard repairs at the Genius Bar level to have services completed faster.

It appears that Apple will begin offering “next-day” repairs to customers who bring in their MacBooks that are having problems with their keyboards.

MacRumors obtained an internal memo saying that retail locations were being stocked with the necessary parts to fix the keyboards onsite rather than shipping them off for repair. The directive also told employees to aim to have repairs completed by the next business day.

"Most keyboard-related repairs will be required to be completed in store until further notice. Additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume. These repairs should be prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time. When completing the repair, have the appropriate service guide open and carefully follow all repair steps."

To say that Apple has had problems with the butterfly mechanism in its MacBook keyboards would probably be an understatement at this point.

The issue of sticking keys began cropping up in 2015. Apple, as per its usual MO, denied there was a problem with the keyboards and stated that debris getting under the keycaps were causing the malfunctions.

Apple continued to ignore the problem and denied that the underlying butterfly switched were at fault until last year when three separate class-action lawsuits were filed over the matter. A few months later, Cupertino initiated a service program that offered to repair the faulty keyboards for free.

Aside from having to wait for repairs, the program only fixes or replaces the keyboards without addressing the underlying problem with the mechanisms. Plus it only covers Macs for up to four years after purchase. Those who have had their 2015 MacBook recently repaired may have to pay if the problem arises again for them.

It is as yet unclear if whether Apple will do anything further about the troublesome keyboards other than settle lawsuits. It did officially apologize last month over the issue, but users don’t need apologies — they need a keyboard overhaul. Whatever happened to "it just works?"