In context: The challenges facing digital assistants and smart speakers aren’t necessarily new. The early Internet faced many similar concerns as it related to privacy. Remember when it was almost taboo to use a credit card to buy something online? Or how nobody used their real name? Now thanks to e-commerce giants like Amazon and social media, most people don’t think twice about buying goods online and anonymity is largely a thing of the past.

While it may feel like they’re already an integral part of daily life, it’s still early days for smart speakers and digital assistants. And like the early days of other influential technology, lack of trust is significantly hindering the adoption and use of voice-powered assistants.

Microsoft in a recent report found that 41 percent of voice users are concerned about their devices actively listening to or recording them. Given recent reports of Amazon workers listening to Alexa conversations, it’s a valid and justified concern.

More than half of respondents (52 percent) said they were worried that their personal information or data is not secure while 31 percent were concerned that information gathered by digital assistants was not private. Only 14 percent of those surveyed said they didn’t trust the companies behind voice assistants.

Like before, it’ll be up to tech builders to create a secure landscape in which consumers can feel comfortable with what is said to and around voice-capturing devices.

Lead image courtesy Juan Ci via Shutterstock