Highly anticipated: Rumors of a Switch version of Persona 5 have been swirling ever since Nintendo made Joker a playable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Now it seems those rumors have been confirmed, only not in the way that anyone expected.

This week Atlus confirmed two Persona 5 titles.

Persona 5 The Royal, which it teased as P5R back in December, is an expanded version of the original game first released in 2016. This title will launch on the PlayStation 4 this year in Japan and next year worldwide.

The second is Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers for the Switch and PS4. The first word of this title, codenamed P5S, leaked on Twitter back in February, with more info promised before May, much to the delight of Switch fans.

However, it’s not quite what Persona fans would expect. The title is being billed as an action RPG and is a joint effort between Atlus and Koei Tecmo, the developer of the Dynasty Warriors series.

Scramble foregoes the traditional JRPG turn-based battle of previous games in the series for real-time combat against hoards of enemies. The announce trailer (above) shows Joker slicing through dozens of enemies Dynasty Warriors style.

While it may not be exactly what hardcore Persona fans were looking for, it could be a fun mashup that is well suited for the Switch.

As mentioned, Persona 5 The Royal launches this year in Japan on Halloween and at an unspecified time in 2020 for the rest of the world only on PlayStation 4. Atlus did not have a release date ready for Scramble, but it will be available for Switch and PS4 users.