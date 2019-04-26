Something to look forward to: With Sony recently revealing details about its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, one might have expected that the machine will be here sooner rather than later. But anyone who recently purchased a PS4 doesn’t have to worry: its successor won’t arrive for at least another 12 months.

Last week saw Sony release a slew of information regarding the PS5, which might not go by that name. Lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed that the heart of the console would be an 8-core, third-gen Ryzen CPU based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture. It will also boast custom Radeon Navi graphics and support ray tracing and resolutions up to 8K.

One thing Cerny didn’t mention was the console’s potential launch date, but during the Japanese company’s quarterly financial results, Sony said the PS5 wouldn’t be released within the next 12 months.

Sony:

-No next-gen PlayStation launch over next 12 months

-PS Now has been ave. 40% annual growth since launch, now 700,000 users

-Much of Y31.1 billion (difference between past fy op vs this fy op outlook) to be invested to develop next PlayStation console — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019

Most people believe we will see the PlayStation 5 next year, but we now know it won’t be before April. In all likelihood, the machine will release in November, the same month that the PlayStation 4 (2013) and PlayStation 4 Pro (2016) launched.

With the PS5 on the horizon, sales of its predecessor have been slowing down. 17.8 million of the consoles were sold in the last year, down from the 19 million sold in 2017. Profits from the gaming business are expected to decline almost 10 percent in the year ending March 2020, partly due to a dearth of major PS4 games and Sony’s absence from E3.

Despite the decline, lifetime sales of the PS4 are now just 3.2 million units away from the 100 million milestone, which it’s expected to pass in 2020. Sony said much of the profit from console sales over the last year would be used in the development of the PlayStation 5.

No word on whether we’ll see the Xbox One successor around the same time as the PS5 launch, but analysts do believe Microsoft’s flagship machine will be more powerful than Sony’s.