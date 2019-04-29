In brief: Following Microsoft's announcement last month that it had made its phone mirroring service available to Windows Insiders users, the company is now expanding the feature to include Android notifications and cover more devices.

Beta versions of the My Phone app have been available in limited form since last August, and it was expanded to Windows Insider users at the beginning of March—but only for owners of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 handsets.

Now, Microsoft has added phone screen support for extra models: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, Note 8, and Note 9. It writes that additional devices will be added to the list of supported phones over time.

The bigger news is the introduction of phone notifications to the My Phone app. Users of the excellent Pushbullet—one of our Top Five Chrome Extensions You Should Be Using—will be familiar with this feature, which shows your handset's notifications in Windows 10.

Microsoft says users will be able to see incoming phone notifications in real-time; view all notifications in one place; customize which ones they want to receive, and clear the notifications individually or all at once.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Insiders on 19H1 builds. If you want to try out My Phone notifications, you’ll need an Android device with at least 1GB of RAM that’s running Nougat or later. It also requires at least Windows 10 1803 (RS4).

The feature is another example of the PC and smartphone becoming more tightly integrated. With a multitude of similar apps already available, as well as the very helpful Android Messages for Web, there are fewer reasons to check our phones when using a computer these days.