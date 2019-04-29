Big quote: “For a half century, AMD pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in high-performance computing to create new experiences and possibilities for hundreds of millions of people,” said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. “We celebrate this moment with our fans around the world who inspire us to push forward in that spirit for another fifty years to 2069 and beyond.”

AMD has confirmed the release of commemorative hardware for its 50th birthday in the form of a "Gold Editon" Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII.

The Ryzen series of processors changed AMD's trajectory and brought the company back to competitiveness, so it's perhaps fitting that the flagship Ryzen 7 2700X gets the "AMD50" treatment. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 7 2700X 50th Anniversary Edition will not offer any higher frequencies or binning, despite earlier rumors stating otherwise. It's hard to feel like AMD isn't leaving money on the table by not offering a cherry picked chip, similar to what Intel did with its i7-8086K.

Still, the Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition will no doubt find its way into the hands of ardent AMD fans. The processor will feature a laser-etched autograph of CEO Dr. Lisa Su on the IHS, as well as being shipped in special black and gold packaging. The Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition will receive the same $329 MSRP as its standard counterpart.

As for the Radeon VII Gold Edition, the graphics card will receive a special coat of red paint. It will also come with the same AMD50 black and gold packaging and feature the same clock rates and other specifications as the standard Radeon VII. Aside from the same performance, it will also have the same $699 MSRP. The red shroud is something of a throwback to the old ATI days, which is a nostalgic gesture.

AMD is throwing in a game bundle with the purchase of every Gold Edition SKU. The bundle will include download codes for The Division 2 and World War Z, as well as an exclusive AMD50 skin for World War Z and a Year 1 Season Pass for The Division 2. There's also a T-shirt and sticker thrown in, both signed by Dr. Lisa Su. The Gold Edition bundles are becoming available just now at places like Newegg.