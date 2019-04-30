Through the looking glass: Paramount Pictures on Tuesday published the first official trailer for its live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. We’ll reserve final judgment until the film hits theaters this November but for now, the collective Internet doesn’t seem happy with what they’ve seen thus far.

Sega’s poster boy is finally making it to the big screen and the reactions are, well… let’s just say mixed.

For one, there’s Sonic himself – it’s going to take some time to get used to this new look. One can’t help but overlook the fact that Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, is now an alien from another planet. Right.

The role of Dr. Ivo Robotnik, meanwhile, is played by none other than Jim Carrey. We’re talking full-on 90s-era Jim Carrey, love it or hate it. Robotnik looks nothing like the evil villain from the video game series… that is, until the very end of the trailer and a potential storyline that may set up for a sequel.

Even the theme song – Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise – is right out of the mid-90s.

On the bright side, there are some relevant nods to the series and even a few Easter eggs. The city featured in the intro is Green Hills, named after the first level in the original Sonic game. There’s also a reference to the Sega Genesis in the trailer – neat.

What are your thoughts? Should Sonic be given a chance or is this as bad as people are making it out to be?