Google's former CEO, Eric Schmidt, will soon be ending his position in parent company Alphabet's leadership team, the tech giant announced on Tuesday. After 18 years of service, Schmidt will be stepping down from Alphabet's Board of Directors alongside fellow board member Diane Green.

Schmidt's decision was probably not made lightly, and his absence will certainly be felt, according to Board Chairman John Hennessy. "Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to Google and Alphabet as CEO, Chairman, and Board member. We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years," Hennessy said in a statement.

Though he will likely no longer be a major influencer at Alphabet following this decision, Schmidt will still work with the company in some capacity. Specifically, he will continue to help out as a "technical advisor," though it's unclear what that title entails.

For a bit of a background, Schmidt joined Google way back in 2001, becoming the CEO of the firm in August. He remained in that leadership role for roughly 10 years before stepping down (and receiving a sizable cash bonus as a reward for his service). Schmidt's role on Alphabet's Board will officially end on June 19 - he will not be seeking re-election.

To help fill the void left in Schmidt's absence, Alphabet is bringing Robin Washington into the fold. "I’m honored to join Alphabet’s Board, and I look forward to the opportunity to help guide the company’s important work," Washington said in a statement. "I'm excited to be part of a company that has such a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of people around the world." Washington has years of business experience in both the tech and health industries, making her a solid addition to Alphabet's Board.