Highly anticipated: Some of gaming’s biggest players have already announced plans to skip E3 2019 but Nintendo isn't one of them. The company will be taking full advantage of the media opportunity with game demos on the show floor, new Direct and Treehouse broadcasts, tournaments and more.

Nintendo on Thursday outlined its plans for E3 2019 which include tournaments for two of its most popular games, a Nintendo Direct broadcast, Treehouse staff broadcasts and more.

The entertainment begins the weekend before E3 on June 8 with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 3v3 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship tournaments.

Nintendo will host its Direct E3 2019 broadcast on June 11 at 9 a.m. Pacific. As previously confirmed, the presentation will focus entirely on software as Nintendo has no plans to unveil new Switch hardware at the show. Additional details regarding Nintendo’s Treehouse broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

E3 attendees can reserve a free Warp Pipe Pass that’ll grant them priority access in line to play games at Nintendo’s booth. Further details on how and when to reserve a pass will be shared later, we’re told, although you will need a Nintendo Account to sign up for it.

Sony said back in November that it would not participate in E3 festivities whatsoever. EA last month revealed that it won’t be hosting a press conference at this year’s expo but still plans to conduct its annual EA Play event and air multiple livestreams during the first two days of the show.

E3 2019 officially gets under way on June 11 and runs through June 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Lead image courtesy Barone Firenze via Shutterstock