Why it matters: NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing was arguably one of man’s greatest achievements. Much like 9/11 for a later generation, it was so impactful that most people will forever remember where they were when it happened.

As NASA prepares for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the agency is asking the public to help tell the story of Apollo by sharing their memories of the historic event. NASA is working on a commemorative audio series called NASA Explorers: Apollo and is looking for commentary from those who witnessed the event.

NASA said it will select some submissions for inclusion in the audio series, on its website and / or on social media.

Those interested in participating can head over to NASA’s landing page (no pun intended) for full details on what the agency is looking for and how to submit stories.

So long as you’ve got a smartphone with a voice recording app, you should have no issues participating. And if you’re unsure of how to structure your submission, NASA recommends asking yourself – or the person you are interviewing – the following questions:

What does exploration mean to you?

What do you think it would be like to see humans walk on the Moon again?

When you think of the Moon, what comes to mind?

What do you want to know about the Moon?

The deadline for submitting your story is December 31, 2019, although those received before June 14 will have the best chance of being featured in the audio series.