WTF?! Are you a Fortnite fan? If so, how does the idea of being paid $1,000 to play the game for 50 hours sound? That’s the offer put forward by a company looking for a lucky candidate to fill this role.

Utah-based online firm Highspeedinternet.com, which helps people choose internet service providers, is behind the promotion that will pay one gamer $20 per hour to play Fortnite for 50 hours. All that time can be accumulated between June 7 and July 13—you don’t have to complete any marathon gaming sessions—and the gameplay must be livestreamed to Twitch.

There is slightly more work involved than just playing and streaming Fortnite. The chosen applicant must report on how an upgraded internet connection, provided by Highspeedinternet.com, improves the gaming experience compared to their original internet.

In addition to the $1,000 payment, the prize includes a new modem and router along with one year of free high-speed internet service with the winner’s ISP of choice. There’s also up to $30 for any gaming additions needed. Altogether, the total prize is up to almost $3,000 in value.

Applicants need to be over 18, authorized to work in the US and must enter before Friday, May 31. They must also own a console or PC for playing Fortnite, obviously. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 7.

If you’d like the chance to make an easy $1,000, head over to the Highspeedinternet.com page for more details.