Something to look forward to: AMD has a busy schedule for the coming weeks, particularly Dr. Lisa Su, who will be both delivering a keynote at Computex 2019 and giving a presentation at AMD's mintly announced 'Next Horizon' Gaming event to be held at E3 2019. AMD is being coy about plans for the event, but teasing the announcement of next generation gaming products.

AMD is building a lot of hype for its upcoming products. The red team will be at Computex 2019, where we're sure to hear about the 7nm, Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 processors and the 500-series chipsets. Today, AMD announced they will also be at E3 2019, hosting the "Next Horizon Gaming" event.

The chip maker has been tight-lipped about 7nm Radeon Navi, and while we were previously expecting to hear more at Computex, it seems AMD may plan for Navi to take center stage at E3 instead. AMD hasn't exactly stated what will be announced, but it's heavily implied that we could finally get details about Navi-based cards.

For instance, the press release reads that "AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will present to a live and global streaming audience details about upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come. The event will also feature appearances by leading game developers who will provide exclusive looks at some of the most anticipated new titles of the year."

E3 is as good a place as any for announcing gaming cards, and we already know that AMD's Zen 2 and Navi will be powering the next PlayStation. There's also a bit of conjecture about an RX 640 rebrand, as well as AMD's Navi cards assuming the RX 3000 branding.

.@AMD is headed to #E3 for a special #NextHorizonGaming event! If you’re in LA, join us at @TheNovoDTLA, or watch our livestream to learn about AMD’s next-generation products that will power new PC, console and cloud gaming experiences for years to come. https://t.co/yEhN7N5dV6 pic.twitter.com/sTsD9Au7RB — AMD Gaming (@AMDGaming) May 14, 2019



