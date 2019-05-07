Rumor mill: Now that AMD has confirmed its 7nm Navi graphics architecture will be arriving later this year, performance and price rumors are flying across the internet. These include claims that one of the first cards to come from the family, the Radeon RX 3080 XT, will be on par with Nvidia’s RTX 2070 but priced at just $330.

Last week saw AMD reveal that Navi would launch in the third quarter of this year. It’s speculated that the first line of Navi 10 and Navi 12 GPUs will include the flagship Radeon RX 3080 XT, which is reported to feature 8GB of GDDR6, 56 compute units, and a TDP of 195 watts.

According to YouTube channel AdoredTV (who we should note has a reputation for bogus rumors), the Navi 10-based RX 3080 XT will offer performance on the same level as Nvidia’s RTX 2070 card, but while that product has an MSRP of $599, AMD’s offering is rumored to sell at $330.

Next year could see things get even more interesting. 2020 is expected to usher in the arrival of the high-end Navi 20-based cards, which include the Radeon RX 3090 (60 compute units, 180 watts) and Radeon RX 3090 XT (64 compute units, 225 watts). The former card is said to perform similarly to the Radeon VII but cost $430, while the more powerful XT variant allegedly offers 10 percent more performance at $499.

When announcing Navi’s release window, AMD CEO Lisu Su said the first card would be priced lower than the $699 Radeon VII. WCCFTech has created a table summarizing rumored specs and prices thus far (above).

Other rumors indicate that early Navi samples have been experiencing problems when it comes to reaching their desired clock speeds, unable to hit even Vega 20 clocks. And when they are able to perform as intended, the cards experience power and thermal issues.

This is all speculation, of course, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. But those looking to upgrade their graphics cards might want to hold off for a few more months.