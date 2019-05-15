In brief: Not only has Denuvo anti-tamper technology been unwelcome by many gamers, but it’s also becoming less effective. The latest game to use the DRM is Rage 2, which was cracked within the first 24 hours of release.

According to posts on the Crackwatch subreddit (via PC Gamer), the Steam version of Rage 2, which shipped with Denuvo, did not contain DRM on its .exe executable file on Bethesda’s Launcher, making it simple to create a crack that bypasses the game’s online check-in.

It's easy to see why Denuvo is unpopular; there have been reports of Rage 2 suffering from performance issues because of its inclusion. Some players have experienced crashes, extensive loading times, and frame rate slowdowns.

It appears that Rage 2 isn’t alone in having its DRM bypassed so quickly. Crackwatch has listed other 2019 Denuvo titles that were also cracked in a short space of time. These include Devil May Cry 5, which was cracked within the first day. Metro Exodus took four days, and Resident Evil 2 was beat in six days, as was Far Cry New Dawn. Ace Combat 7, meanwhile, took 13 days.

What’s interesting is that most Denuvo games released last year took longer to crack. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, for example, took 64 days, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey took 36 days.

Denuvo has admitted that no product is uncrackable, and that its technology’s main purpose is to protect initial game sales. With only around twelve titles using it in 2019 so far, could it be falling out of favor with publishers?