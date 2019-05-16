What just happened? Epic is bringing the fight to Steam with its first major games sale. The Epic Mega Sale offers discounts of up to 75 percent on titles spanning a variety of genres. It runs through mid-June and even includes a free game to download each week. Read on for highlights and details.

Highlights include Metro Exodus for $34.99, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures for $9.49, The Witness for $9.99, Subnautica at $7.49 and What Remains of Edith Finch for $9.99.

You can also pre-purchase John Wick Hex and Heavy Rain (a personal favorite) for $7.99 and $9.99, respectively. Detroit: Become Human is additionally available to pre-purchase for only $29.99. Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls will be exclusives on the Epic Games store for a full year before coming to other PC platforms.

Epic is taking its sale one step further. For every game purchase $14.99 and above, Epic will provide an additional $10 off at no cost to the publisher or developer.

The Epic Mega Sale runs in the Epic Games store from today through June 13. During this period, Epic is also ramping up the number of free games it offers. Up to this point, they’ve released a freebie once every two weeks but during the sale, you’ll get a new game to try out each and every week. It starts with Stories Untold, an experimental adventure game from No Code.