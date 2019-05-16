What just happened? Sega has revealed the next batch of 10 games that’ll come pre-installed on the Genesis Mini console later this year, bolstering an already impressive catalog with an ever intriguing mix of games. Only 10 more remain -- will your favorites make the cut?

Sega on Thursday added Beyond Oasis, Ghouls n Ghosts, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star IV, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Vectorman and Wonder Boy in Monster World to the confirmed list of games for the Genesis Mini.

Comprised of remakes of the first three Mega Man games from the NES, Mega Man: The Wily Wars was never released in cartridge format in North America, instead having to settle for availability via the ill-fated Sega Channel service.

Street Fighter 2 and Sonic Spinball also stand out, the latter being a quirky pinball game that was surprisingly enjoyable. I’m still holding out hope that NBA Jam, Road Rash, Mortal Kombat II, NHL 94, Aladdin, X-Men and General Chaos will make the cut although with only 10 more games set to be announced, I can realistically only hope for maybe one or two of these classics.

Sega’s Genesis Mini launches on September 19 and is available to pre-order for $79.99. It’ll ship with a total of 40 pre-installed games as well as two wired control pads and all of the necessary power and video cables.