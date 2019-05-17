Something to look forward to: Samsung's Galaxy Fold may soon return to the hands of tech reviewers, pre-ordering customers, and in YouTube recommendations for the rest of us who, despite the curiosity, don't want to shell out $2,000 for a flagship phone. A report from South Korean newspaper Yonhap, indicates that Samsung has fixed the issues that plagued the Fold's initial launch and now aims to bring it back as soon as next month.

The Galaxy Fold caused a lot of stir back when it was revealed in February, ushering in a new era of the folding smartphone. The device was set to launch on April 26 but things quickly went downhill as members of the tech community, who get to review products before their public release, started reporting screen problems mere days after using the flagship.

The issue became so serious that Samsung ultimately had to postpone the smartphone's release. While the tech community was cautious of the new technology in a first generation phone, no one expected things to go this bad. After all, the display had gone wrong in what was the device's USP and otherwise crucial in using the phone.

The company later sent emails to pre-ordering customers asking them if they'd like to cancel their order. "If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically. If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfill it later."

Now it seems the company has applied two fixes to the phone and is currently testing the redesigned model with three carriers in South Korea. One of the improvements include tucking the protective layer under the phone's frame essentially making it a part of the body so that it's not confused with a screen protector that users might want to peel off. This was among the most common reasons behind the screen failing on the initial batch of units. There will also be clear warnings on the box against removing this layer. Expect to see some YouTubers put this to the test.

The second fix has to do with reducing the gap between the phone's display and body at the hinge to prevent debris from getting in, another common issue which earlier caused the display to warp and even fail. Hopefully, Samsung can recover from the Fold's shaky start and deliver on the experience that's worth the super high price of admission.

The release date for the phone is yet unknown but a relaunch is expected next month.