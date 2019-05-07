In brief: It appears that we're no closer to the end of the Galaxy Fold saga. Samsung has said it still cannot confirm any shipping dates for the device and has told customers it will cancel all preorders by May 31 unless it hears from them.

Following months of hype and anticipation, initial impressions of the Galaxy Fold were positive, but then everything started to go wrong. Several tech reviewers found that their units’ screens were breaking. In some cases, this was due to debris making its way beneath the display, though a few people caused the damage themselves by peeling off the protective layer, believing it to be a regular screen protector.

An iFixit teardown, which Samsung later requested be removed, revealed the Fold’s flaws. The review units were recalled, and the original April 26 launch date was postponed until the issues could be addressed.

On Monday, Samsung sent an email (obtained by Droid-Life) to pre-order customers informing them that their Galaxy Fold orders will be automatically canceled on May 31 unless they click a “Yes, I would like to keep my order” link. The company added that even if people do decide to keep their pre-orders, they are free to cancel them at a later date.

As for when we might actually see the Galaxy Fold arrive, Samsung says it is still “making progress in enhancing” the device. “This means that we cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet,” it wrote. An AT&T email revealed that June 13 would be the new launch date, but that was probably just a placeholder—Samsung’s message certainly suggests the Fold won’t be released anytime soon.