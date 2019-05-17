Something to look forward to: Earlier this year, it was announced that Quantic Dream’s last three titles—Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain—would be expanding from PlayStation exclusives and arrive on the Epic Games Store. Now, we have some information about their release dates, and know that there will be a demo for each one before it launches.

Quantic Dream’s titles can be polarizing. I enjoyed Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, but wasn’t a fan of Beyond: Two Souls. Thanks to the “sizeable” demos, you can decide whether the games are worth buying.

"Through these demos, gamers will have the opportunity to look into the hard work and dedication we have put into the PC versions of our beloved titles. For those who have never played a Quantic Dream title, this will be a great opportunity to experience the unique nature of our games,” said Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière.

We also know most of the game/demo release dates. Heavy Rain’s demo will arrive in a few weeks on May 24, with the full game launch set for June 24. The Beyond: Two Souls demo is released soon after—June 27—while the full game lands on Epic’s store on July 22. There aren’t any specific dates for Detroit: Being Human yet; the demo is set for the summer, with the game scheduled to arrive in fall.

Back in March, the minimum specs for all three games were released: an i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent, a GTX 660 or equivalent with 2GB of VRAM, and 4GB of RAM. The recommended specs are a lot beefier: an i7-2700K or equivalent, a GTX 1080 or equivalent with 8 GB of VRAM, and 12GB of RAM.

Each title can now be pre-ordered on the Epic Games Store, where they’re discounted by $10 in the sale: Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls are currently $10 each instead of $20, while Detroit: Become Human is $20 down from $30.