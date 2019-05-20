In brief: Do you like video games? Want a job that can potentially pay up to $50,000 per hour? Then you should look at becoming a Twitch streamer. A new report reveals how the top names on the platform are being paid massive sums by companies to play their latest titles.

According to the Wall Street Journal, publishers understand the value of streaming when it comes to promoting their newly released games. Those whose Twitch channels attract more than 15,000 concurrent viewers can earn between $25,000 and $35,000 per hour, said Reed Duchscher, president of Night Media Inc.—a firm that represents some of the world’s top influencers. The most popular streamers, such as Ninja and DrLupo, can bring in up to $50,000 per hour.

It was revealed back in March that Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, was paid $1 million by EA to play and promote Apex Legends on the day of its launch. Blevins made nearly $10 million last year, and said he earns over $500,000 on a “good month.”

While those figures might sound obscene, they’re worth paying for companies looking to ensure their games get the most exposure. Apex Legends, for example, brought in a massive 50 million players in its first month of release.

Another reason companies are turning to streamers to promote games is because many viewers feel they can trust their opinions over written reviews. “They see us as more trustworthy than a name they don’t recognize that wrote a review. They can see our faces. It’s live interaction," said DrLupo, who was also paid to stream Apex Legends.

With the size of the audience it draws, game streaming will continue to be an integral part of major games’ advertising campaigns. Ubisoft has already confirmed it will be used for the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, while Take-Two Interactive will be paying streamers to play Borderlands 3.