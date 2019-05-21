What just happened? Apple on Tuesday updated its MacBook Pro with faster processors and a revised keyboard design that addresses shortcomings with its current butterfly-style board. I suspect most fans will be more excited about the keyboard fix than the faster processor options which include an eight-core CPU for the first time.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is getting faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7GHz, Apple said. The larger 15-inch model, meanwhile, now features faster six- and eight-core Intel Core processors that can Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz.

Compared to the fastest quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, the new eight-core variant is up to twice as fast (and offers 40 percent more performance than the six-core MacBook Pro.)

Arguably more interesting is the change Apple is making to the MacBook Pro’s keyboard. The Cupertino-based company told The Wall Street Journal that it has made a change to a material used in the keyboard mechanism. Specifics weren’t shared but Apple told the Journal it would help with double keypresses that some users have experienced.

Apple on Tuesday also expanded the coverage of its keyboard repair program. Now, all Macs with butterfly keyboards are eligible for the program including the new 2019 models. Full details on the keyboard service program can be found on this Apple support page.

Apple’s updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are available today starting at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively.