Bottom line: Those might not be the droids you are looking for, but this game sure is. Slice through your enemies or make them eat their own blaster bolts. If you've ever wanted to go full-on Jedi, here's your chance with ILMxLAB's Vader Immortal for the Oculus Quest and soon for the Rift.

Nearly every Star Wars fan has fantasized about wielding a lightsaber. Video game developers have given us plenty of opportunities to cut down our foes in various Star Wars video games over the years. Of course, none have come close to simulating real lightsaber play until now (Beat Saber doesn’t count).

Vader Immortal launched Tuesday alongside the Oculus Quest. The game is the first in a series of VR titles that ILMxLAB has planned. The first one puts the player in the shoes of a lightsaber toting smuggler.

During a jump through hyperspace, the player is unexpectedly pulled out by none other than Darth Vader. The Sith is looking for an ancient relic that can make him immortal and wants the player’s help retrieving it.

Gameplay involves a mix of VR puzzle solving and satisfying lightsaber play. Players may want to try the training mode first to get used to using the Jedi blade before jumping into the main game, but wielding the weapon is reasonably intuitive.

Cutting down enemies or deflecting their blaster shots back at them from a VR perspective is like no other Star Wars game. The attacks are not too complicated, but for a first foray on the platform, it’s understandable.

It would be nice to see ILMxLAB mix in some more complex defensive and offensive moves in future installments. Difficulty settings could be used to separate the casual players from the true Jedi (or Sith) warriors.

Vader Immortal is only available on the Oculus Quest for now, but a Rift version is coming soon. For only $10, this game is a no-brainer for any Star Wars fan.