What just happened? Sony's first-party exclusives pack a mighty punch and continue to do really well for the console. One such exclusive is God of War which has now sold more than 10 million copies, Sony revealed at its investor day briefing. The game launched to glowing reviews and it was only a matter of time until it reached this impressive milestone.

Released in April last year, God of War has since been a favorite among the PlayStation community and often regarded as a must-have title in everyone's PS4 library. The game scooped up awards left and right in all ceremonies that followed, beating arguably its biggest rival, Red Dead Redemption 2, for Game of the Year 2018.

The game sold 3.1 million units in its first three days alone, making it the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive for a brief time until Insomniac's Spider-Man overtook it with 3.3 million in sales in its first three days of release to become the fastest selling title in this generation of Sony's console.

The game is now part of the 10 million sales club, joining The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Horizon Zero Dawn in achieving this impressive milestone.

Santa Monica Studio, the team behind God of War, did plan a DLC for the game but later shelved it as the director, Cory Barlog, deemed it too ambitious. A sequel is reportedly planned by Santa Monica, though the studio is yet to make any official announcement.