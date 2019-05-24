On the fast track: The Boring Company recently held a race between two Tesla vehicles to show the advantages of commuting in subterranean tunnels. One car traveled through the 1.14-mile tunnel beneath SpaceX HQ in Hawthorne, California, while the other was relegated to surface streets.

As you can imagine, it was no contest. Having no stoplights or speed limits to contend with the tunneled Tesla reached a top speed of 127 mph and reached the destination three minutes and eight seconds before the one driving topside. In fact, it arrived before the street-bound car even got through the first traffic light.

The race was not a competition but more of a promotion for the Boring Company’s tunnels and a celebration of its first real project. On Wednesday, the company won a $48.6 million contract to build twin tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center (the LVCC Loop). The project is scheduled to be finished in time for the Consumer Electronics Show in 2021.