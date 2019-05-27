Something to look forward to: Intel has revealed a new, special edition of its flagship Core i9-9900K CPU. What’s so special about it? In addition to increasing the base clock, every core on the Core i9-9900KS can be boosted to 5GHz.

Like the Core i7-8086K Anniversary Edition that Intel announced at last year’s Computex, the 8-Core/16-thread 9900KS is a special-edition CPU aimed squarely at the enthusiast market.

While the standard Core i9-9900K and the Core i9-9900KF have a base clock of 3.6GHz, the KS model ups that to 4GHz. And, unlike the KF version, it will feature integrated graphics—UHD 630. The CPU also supports DDR4-2666.

The more impressive stat is that while its two predecessors can boost to 5GHz on a single core and 4.7GHz on all cores, the Core i9-9900KS can boost to 5GHz across all eight of its cores, not just one.

Intel demonstrated the chip's eight cores running at 5GHz using its own internal power thermal utility (PTU) tool. It was combined with a Gigabyte Aorus Pro motherboard, a 240mm ROG Ryujin 240 cooler, and an 850W Corsair HX850i power supply.

Intel, you may remember, faced criticism at last year’s show when it was discovered the 28-core 5GHz CPU it demoed was cooled using a massive air conditioner unit and placed in an enterprise-class motherboard normally reserved for its Xeon processors. The Core i9-9900KS, by contrast, can be used with regular, albeit high-end, consumer components.

We still don’t know the full details of the Core i9-9900KS, including its TDP or price, but you can expect both to be higher than the Core i9-9900K/9900KF’s 95W and $488 price tag. Intel will reveal all, including the chip’s availability and launch dates, later this week at Computex.