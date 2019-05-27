Something to look forward to: Nvidia has used Computex to announce its Nvidia Studio initiative, which will see the release of several RTX-powered laptops and studio driver updates designed to boost the performance of creative applications.

There will be seventeen new “RTX Studio” laptops from seven manufacturers at launch, all featuring RTX cards ranging from the RTX 2060 up to the professional Quadro RTX 5000 card. Nvidia says they will offer “desktop-class performance” for users on the move and perform seven times faster than an equivalent MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM and an AMD Pro Vega 20 GPU.

The first of these laptops come from Razer in the form of upgraded versions of its Blade 15 Advanced and Blade 17 Pro machines. The Blade 15 Studio Edition and Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition both feature a Quadro RTX 5000, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and come in mercury white. The 15-inch model gets an OLED touchscreen and an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, while the 17-inch variant boasts a 120Hz 4K display (not OLED) and a Core i9-9880H CPU. No word yet on price or exactly when they’ll be available.

Acer is also updating it professional-focused Concept D line, adding an RTX 5000 option to the Concept D 7. The rest of the manufacturers are made up of Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, and MSI. Pricing starts at $1,599 and the first laptop will arrive in June.

The laptops come with Nvidia’s new Studio Drivers, formerly called Creator Ready drivers, which offer the best possible performance and reliability when working with creative apps. This is achieved by testing them extensively against multiple revisions of popular applications from the likes of Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, Unity, and Epic. Nvidia also carries out multi-app testing to help professionals who jump from one application to another as part of their workflow.

The Nvidia Studio drivers—the latest version is available today—aren’t restricted to RTX Studio laptops. Providing you have a computer or laptop with an RTX card that meets the Nvidia Studio system requirements, it will be possible to switch between Game Ready and Nvidia Studio drivers.