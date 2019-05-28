Something to look forward to: A dual-screen laptop isn’t a completely new idea, but Asus may have perfected the design with its new ZenBook Pro Duo. Shown off at Computex, the laptop’s secondary screen is much bigger than those we’ve seen on similar models and boasts a 4K (horizontal) resolution.

In our review of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14, we found the 5.5-inch, FHD second screen to be innovative but limited in its use, partly due to its size. It seems Asus may have listened to the complaints: sitting beneath the Pro Duo’s 15.6-inch 4K display is the 14-inch, 32:9 IPS ScreenPad Plus, which offers a 3840 x 1100 resolution.

While the ScreenPad doubled as a trackpad in the previous ZenBook Pro, its placement here means Asus has added a dedicated pad to the right of the keyboard, much like it does with its Zephyrus gaming laptops.

The ScreenPad Plus offers a number of functions. As with previous models, you can drag apps down from the primary display, though its size means you can now have three running in the same window. Users can also extend content from the main screen down to the ScreenPad, take notes on it with the pen support, or use the display as a traditional second monitor—or even two.

Aimed at creators, Asus’ ZenBook Pros come with some beefy hardware. The Duo can be specced up to an eight-core Intel Core i9 HK processor with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. You also get a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, a full-sized HDMI port, and four microphones.

No word yet on pricing or availability, but there will be a smaller, 14-inch version with a 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus (both displays are FHD), no Core-i9 CPU option, and a GeForce MX250 GPU.

Asus is also adding a second generation version of the original ScreenPad—ScreenPad 2.0— to the ZenBook 13, 14, and 15 models, ZenBook Flip 15, and the VivoBook S14 and S15. The new ZenBooks can now be specced with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, PCIe SSDs, and Wi-Fi 5.