Why it matters: Apple's claim to fame was the Macintosh computer but its first truly transformative product wouldn't arrive until late 2001. The standalone iPod digital music player has long since been surpassed in Apple's lineup by the more capable iPhone but the fact that it's still around today is a testament to just how much of a game-changer it really was.

Apple’s pre-WWDC hardware run continued on Tuesday with the launch of a refreshed iPod touch powered by the A10 Fusion SoC, the same chip that first appeared in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The 2019 iPod touch comes in a new 256GB capacity but otherwise, is largely the same as its sixth-generation predecessor with a 4-inch Retina display, a non-Touch ID Home button, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Lighting connector, speaker and microphone.

Like the earlier model, it measures 6.1mm thick and tips the scales at 3.1 ounces. Battery life is also the same at up to 40 hours of music playback time and up to eight hours of video playback on a single charge. It ships running iOS 12 out of the box.

Apple earlier this month introduced updated MacBook Pros with faster processors and a new keyboard used in the keyboard mechanism meant to alleviate issues some users have experienced with the current design.

The new iPod touch is available to order online from today and will be available in stores later this week priced at $199 for the 32GB model, $299 for the 128GB variant and $399 for a version with 256GB of local storage. It’s offered in your choice of gray, white, blue, gold, pink and red color schemes.