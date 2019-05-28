Why it matters: Unfortunately for phonemaker Motorola, one of its unannounced upcoming smartphones has been leaked, but not through an anonymous source or press investigation. Yesterday, digital retail giant Amazon accidentally launched the store page for Motorola's "Moto Z4" smartphone.

To make matters worse, this wasn't a pre-order or placeholder page -- it was the real deal, and you can check it out for yourself via Archive.org. Amusingly, customers who added the Moto Z4 to their cart and purchased it during the brief period of time the page was up may have actually received the product.

At the very least, YouTuber Jetfire007 did. After ordering the device and seeing it show up on his doorstep, he decided to put together a full 5-minute unboxing and "Initial Impressions" video for the Z4. Later, he published a benchmarking video comparing the Z4's performance to that of the Z2 Force and Moto Z.

YouTube videos aside, what does the Z4 contain in terms of hardware? Apparently, it features a 6.4-inch, 2340x1080p OLED display, an in-display fingerprint reader, a Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB of storage, a fast charging-ready 3,600mAh battery, 4 gigs of RAM, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The store page in question lists an Amazon-specific version of the Z4, which includes "Alexa built-in," and a "pre-installed selection" of Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Music, and Audible. The device also ships unlocked, in a "Flash Gray" color scheme for $499.

Obviously, because Motorola has not unveiled the Z4 to the public, none of this information is strictly official. However, given that one customer received a Z4 upon purchase, it seems unlikely that any of these details will change significantly when a true announcement does appear.

Image credit: JETFIRE007 via YouTube