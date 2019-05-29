What just happened? HP at Computex this week unveiled a refreshed version of its VR Backpack, offering a powerful option for those seeking an untethered virtual reality solution. It's really more for enterprise customers and VR arcades but if you're got the cash to blow, it's certainly suitable for home use.

The new VR Backpack is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. According to HP, the system provides a 30 percent performance boost and 25 percent more powerful graphics compared to the previous generation machine.

While certainly applicable for home use, HP designed the tether-less experience to address the needs of multi-user entertainment venues (VR arcades) and other enterprise-focused endeavors. Conveniently enough, the backpack can be docked and used just like an ordinary PC when not strapped to your back.

Gizmodo recently went hands-on with the new HP VR Backpack and came away reasonably impressed. HP adjusted the placement of the external batteries to help with weight distribution, resulting in a more comfortable fit.

That said, you only get 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, so fatigue is less likely to set in. Marathon gamers will be happy to know that the batteries are hot-swappable so technically, you can keep the party going indefinitely if you’re willing to spend the money on extra batteries.

HP’s VR Backpack goes on sale this summer starting at $3,299.

Lead Image credit: Sam Rutherford via Gizmodo