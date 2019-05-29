Game development is hard, but with the right training and guidance you can get a better understanding of what it takes to build a video game from scratch and specialize in one of the multiple aspects that conform a full gaming title.

The School of Game Design is a great place to start with courses for developers of all skill levels led by expert instructors. At your disposal will be courses to learn Unity3D, Gamesalad, Autodesk Maya and 3D Studio Max, to name a few. Unity3D, which is used by major studios all over the world to make blockbuster games is completely free for students. This could be a whole new approach to realize your passion for games.

With unlimited lifetime access to the School of Game Design library, currently available for just $59, you can master computer modeling and develop both coding and digital artistry skills. Access over 120 hours of easy to follow, step-by-step video training, receive additional and updated training as it's released, and you can learn at your own pace.

You will also receive support from instructors with over 16 years of game industry experience and enjoy access to thousands of dollars in royalty-free game art and textures.

Learn how to make advanced 2D & 3D games that you can publish anywhere. The School of Game Design lifetime membership is worth thousands of dollars but this deal secures your unlimited access for just $59.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.