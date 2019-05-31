In brief: Salesforce, the $120 billion tech giant that makes most of its revenue from its customer-relationship management cloud service, is banning companies from using its platform to sell various types of firearms.

As highlighted by The Washington Post, Salesforce updated its “acceptable use” policy on April 11 of this year, banning customers from using its software to sell automatic and semi-automatic firearms, 3D-printed guns, and accessories including magazines capable of storing more than 10 rounds and multi-burst trigger devices, which can turn semi-automatics into fully automatic weapons.

The move follows Shopify’s decision to change its policy last year, which prohibits merchants from selling certain types of firearms. Retailers including Walmart and Dicks Sporting Goods also changed their gun policies in the wake of the Florida high school shooting in which 17 people lost their lives.

It’s unclear exactly how many of Salesforce’s roughly 150,000 clients will be affected by the change, though the company says it will be “a small number of existing customers when their current contracts expire.” One of these will be Camping World; while Salesforce singles the firm out as leading customer on its website, the retailer's Gander Outdoor unit sells a variety of semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines banned under the updated policy. It’s estimated that Camping World spends $1 million a year on Salesforce e-commerce software but switching to another service could cost lot more.

Gun advocates such as the National Shooting Sports Foundation say the updated policy is a violation of the Second Amendment and discriminatory against gun owners.

"It is a very chilling effect when a company as large as Salesforce puts out a policy like this," said the foundation's spokesperson, Mark Oliva. "A policy like this is not surprising from a company based in that part of the country."

Salesforce’s CEO, Marc Benioff, called for the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America, to be banned following last year’s Florida shooting.

The AR-15 is the most popular rifle in America. Ban it. pic.twitter.com/WSueCvR2iJ — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 15, 2018

Image credit: DmyTo via Shutterstock