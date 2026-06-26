Most of us weren't born tech enthusiasts. Somewhere along the way, a game, a gadget, a PC upgrade, or a new technology grabbed our attention and we never really let go.

For some, it was a classic game that consumed countless afternoons and sparked a lifelong love of gaming. For others, it might have been opening up a computer for the first time, installing a new graphics card, adding more RAM, overclocking a CPU, getting online through a dial-up modem, or witnessing one of those rare technological leaps that made the future feel like it had arrived overnight.

Looking back, I can point to several games that left a lasting impression. Doom, Duke Nukem 3D, and Diablo II all stand out, but the broader transition into the 3D graphics era is what really changed things for me. Seeing what hardware-accelerated graphics could do made me want to understand the technology behind the games as much as the games themselves.

I had already been tinkering with PCs before then, but that period turned a casual interest into a genuine passion. That curiosity eventually led to a small personal website focused on PC technology and graphics, which would later evolve into TechSpot.

Of course, everyone's story is different. Some readers may trace it back to an Atari, Commodore, or NES. Others might point to Windows 95, Linux, broadband internet, a Raspberry Pi, or the first PC they built with their own hands.

So we're curious: Which game made you a gamer, and what technology made you a lifelong enthusiast? Tell us what it was, when it happened, and why it left such a lasting impression.