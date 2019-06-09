Something to look forward to: Microsoft has hidden a coded message in its tweets, suggesting they may reveal their next-gen Xbox todat during the E3 2019 press conference. The new console, known only as ‘Scarlet’, has been alluded to across three ‘countdown to E3’ tweets.

E3 2019 is about to kick off and with it comes a slew of announcements as dozens of companies vie for the spotlight for their upcoming games and hardware. Microsoft are looking to hold people’s attention by having a bit of fun with their promotional teasers.

The company have been doing ‘countdown to E3’ tweets, and across three short clips an eagle-eyed Twitter user named @Cr8Beyond spotted three hidden codes (shown below), which together read, “R:255, G:36, B:0”.

Im on to you Phil. pic.twitter.com/6MbWAftIDM — C.B.K (@Cr8Beyond) 8 June 2019

Any designers among you may recognize that as an RGB code – a specific mix of red, green and blue to achieve a different color. In this case, those give scarlet. So what’s ‘scarlet’ got to do with Xbox? Well, we’ve known for almost a year now that Project Scarlet is the codename for the next generation Xbox. Currently it’s just about all that’s known about the new console, but the inclusion of the hidden messages all-but confirms that Microsoft will be spilling the beans on their new hardware at their E3 press conference today.

Microsoft’s conference takes place today, starting at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST. You can watch the livestream on YouTube and Twitch. Once the stream becomes available we'll add it to this page for your convenience as well.

The company is also expected to announce more on their Project xCloud, a streaming service allowing gamers access to three generations of Xbox games, from the original through to the current Xbox One X. We've seen in recent weeks details of Google's competing streaming service Stadia, so it'll be interesting to see what Microsoft brings to the table with their own platform. Be sure to stay tuned as we'll cover Microsoft's conference and all the other exciting news from this year's E3 event.