What just happened? If there’s one thing we’ve now come to expect at E3, it’s a weird and wonderful press conference from Devolver Digital. The company didn’t disappoint this year, with another blood-soaked, 80s-movies-referencing broadcast hosted by VP of Intimidating Presence, Nina Struthers. In addition to all the strangeness, it was revealed that an 8-in-1 “bootleg” collection of the publisher’s biggest games is now available on Steam, and with 1 percent off the price.

The "Devolver Direct" conference, which you can watch in its entirety at the bottom of the page, saw the announcement of Devolver Bootleg, which contains ‘fake,’ simplified versions of eight games.

Some of the titles include ‘Enter the Gun Dungeon,’ a parody of Enter the Gungeon where everything is made out of guns and bullets. There’s also Hotline Milwaukee (Hotline Miami), Ape Out Jnr. (Ape Out), Super Absolver Mini: Turbo Fighting Championship (Absolver), Shootyboots (Downwell), Catsylvania (Gato Roboto), Pikubiku Ball Stars (Pikuniku), and Luftrousers 3 (Luftrausers).

The collection is currently discounted by 1 percent on Steam, meaning it's available for $4.95 instead of the $4.99 list price. You can access the games, all of which have been developed by doinksoft, by going to this URL: www.devolverbootleg.com. It directs to the Steam page, where you’ll find entertaining descriptions of each fake title.

Devolver Bootleg has already gained a Very Positive rating from 148 reviews. Being retro-style means they’ll run on the most potato-like of PCs, and they do look like fun. Plus, at around 61 cents per game, they certainly offer value for money.