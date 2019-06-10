Forward-looking: Chrome might dominate the browser market, holding a 62.7 percent share as of May, but there are plenty who will tell you that Firefox is the superior program. Now, Mozilla is reportedly set to release premium, paid-for services in its product this fall.

The news comes from an interview by German site T3N with Mozilla CEO Chris Beard, who said the new features would arrive this October. It seems that paying a subscription will get you VPN services as well as some secure cloud storage.

Back in October last year, ProtonVPN announced a partnership with Mozilla as an experiment to introduce the former to a wider audience. At the time, the virtual private network service said if thing go well, “we can potentially offer ProtonVPN to over 300 million Mozilla users.”

It appears there will be two option for Firefox users: pay nothing and get some VPN bandwidth, while those who want more can pay extra.

Whether these premium services will appear in a new version of Firefox or be offered as add-ons is still unclear – it seems that will be decided at a later date. It was emphasized that all the free features and services currently available in the browser would remain gratis going forward.

“So, what we want to clarify is that there is no plan to charge money for things that are now free. So we will roll out a subscription service and offer a premium level. And the plan is to introduce the first one this year, towards fall. We aim for October,” said Beard.

Expect to hear more news about pricing and the cloud storage feature over the coming months.