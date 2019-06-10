Highly anticipated: Last week Amazon accidentally posted a product page for Zombie Army 4: Dead War on the Spanish version of its website. On Monday, PC Gamer confirmed the release during its “Gaming Show” with an announce trailer.

Dead War will feature “epic weapons, skills, and improvements. The game will support four-player co-op and will have even bigger zombie hordes than previous entries.

The Amazon listing, which has since been removed, only listed PlayStation 4 and Xbox One availability, but as we can see in the trailer, there will be a PC version sold through the Epic Games Store.

Rebellion does not have a release date set yet with just a wide-open launch window of 2020. However, a gameplay reveal is set for June 11 during E3 2019.