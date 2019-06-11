What just happened? Most gamers place refresh rates ahead of high resolutions on their list of monitor priorities, which is why we’re seeing an increasing number of 240Hz displays. Joining the party is Samsung, which yesterday revealed its first entry in this category: the CRG5.

Unveiled at E3’s PC Gaming Show, the CRG5 features a curved (1500R), 27-inch VA panel and is G-Sync compatible. Like other 240Hz monitors such as the Asus ROG PG258Q, it comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution—Lenovo showed off the world’s first 1440p gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate at CES this year.

Other CRG5 specs include a 3000:1 contrast ratio, wide viewing angles (178 degrees horizontal, 178 vertical), and a peak brightness of 300 nits. It also has a grey to grey response time of 4ms and some very thin side and top bezels.

As with most gaming monitors, the CRG5 comes with several modes tailored specifically for game genres, including FPS, RTS, and RPG.

While the monitor doesn’t contain a G-Sync chip, it does support Nvidia’s adaptive sync technology. This helps keep the price down, with most G-Sync monitors priced at the higher end of the scale.

Port-wise, it comes with a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack.

The CRG5 will be available this July from Samsung.com and "select retailers nationwide" for $399. That’s cheaper than the 24.4-inch ROG PG258Q, which is on sale for $479—though that model does have full G-Sync.