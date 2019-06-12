All of the hype for CD Projekt Red's next open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, didn't come out of the blue. The studio has an excellent track record when it comes to developing mature, high-quality RPGs, and The Witcher 3 is the perfect example of that.

Due to CDPR's attention to detail across both the game's main story and side quests, The Witcher 3 has become immensely popular, and it still remains one of the best-selling games out there -- especially on PC.

Now, with The Witcher 3 posed to sell even more copies with its upcoming Switch port, CDPR has decided to release the title's sales figures so far.

Apparently, The Witcher series as a whole has sold over 40 million copies in total, but 20 million of those sales came from The Witcher 3 alone (across all platforms). When you compare those numbers to, say, GTA V's sales (which were around 100 million as of May 2018), they may seem quite small.

However, given the fact that The Witcher 3 was developed by a (prior to its release) relatively small Polish studio with only two games behind them (The Witcher 1 & 2) and only about 250 developers (by contrast, more than 1,000 people worked on GTA V), the title's success becomes all the more impressive.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will represent another huge leap in sales for CD Projekt Red, but given the studio's increasingly ambitious ideas, we wouldn't bet against them.