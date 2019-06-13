What just happened? When we heard that Elon Musk would be having an E3 2019 discussion with Bethesda’s Todd Howard, it admittedly seemed somewhat random. However, after some small talk about birthdays, sustainable energy, and life as a simulation, the pairing became clear.

Musk and Howard announced a partnership that will bring Fallout Shelter to Tesla cars. Bethesda has released the title on every imaginable platform already, so why not an infotainment system?

We previously reported that Tesla was bringing a TeslAtari version of Pole Position. The company has since added Asteroids, Lunar Lander, Missile Command, and Centipede to the list of games available.

The crowd was pretty enthusiastic about the announcement. Someone even shouted “Skyrim,” but Musk explained that the infotainment system is limited in its capacity for playing games as big and advanced as Skyrim.

That said, the EV magnate did demonstrate two other games that are coming to the car’s dash. One is the award-winning Cuphead with support for Xbox and PlayStation 4 controllers. The other is Beach Buggy Racing 2. Like Pole Position, BBR2 can be controlled using the car’s steering wheel and brake pedal. It supports controllers and has a two-player mode.

Musk also mentioned that soon Teslas would have YouTube and Netflix support through an in-car web browser as long as the system is connected to WiFi.

Of course, for safety reasons, the car will have to be in park to participate in any of these activities. the last thing Tesla needs is lawsuits over someone getting in a wreck while playing Cuphead on autopilot.

None of the Tesla games announced during the E3 Coliseum 2019 panel have been given release dates. According to Howard, Fallout Shelter has started production. Both Cuphead and Beach Buggy Racing 2 were demonstrated in an actual Tesla, so they should be available soon.