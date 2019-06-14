As game streaming services continue to make waves in the tech industry, many companies are starting to lean into the concept more heavily. Steam, for example, has just decided to overhaul its "In-Home Streaming" service, which allowed you to stream games from your main PC to other devices in your house.

Now, the service has been rebranded to "Steam Remote Play," and it's "experimentally" available to the general public starting today. Whereas before you were limited to streaming your games from your PC to other devices in your home on the same network, that restriction has been lifted now.

As Valve puts it, your Steam clients can now stream games to each other "wherever they are," as long as you have a decent network connection on both sides (the company didn't offer specifics) and are reasonably "close" to a Steam datacenter. However, even with those restrictions in mind, this is a pretty nice update for those who tend to travel frequently.

It should be pointed out that Steam Remote Play is not the same thing as Google's Stadia cloud gaming service. Your host system, and the machine you'll be streaming to both need to be switched on and paired. Additionally, you can only play games you actually own and have installed on your host system; you aren't playing the games from Valve's servers.

To try out Remote Play, all you'll need to do is log into your Steam account from a non-primary computer and open up the "Remote Play" settings menu. You'll be given an option to add and pair the device with your main machine. There are also "Client options" that let you tweak things like resolution and audio quality.